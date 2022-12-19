A fire broke out overnight Monday at an Ellwood City bar.
The fire at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill at 225 1st St. in the borough caused heavy damage, according to Ellwood City Fire Department Chief Rick Myers.
He said the department responded to the call at 12:30 a.m., with emergency personnel able to have the fire under control within 20 minutes. From there, personnel did extensive ventilation work on the building.
Myers said the business is closed on Sundays and there was nobody in the building at the time of the blaze.
He said there is no cause of fire determined at this point in time.
A state police fire marshal was on scene throughout the day Monday conducting a preliminary investigation with more investigation to be done before a cause is ruled.
In addition to the borough fire department, Franklin Township, Wurtemburg-Perry, Wayne Township, North Sewickley Township, Wampum and the Harmony fire departments responded to the scene.
When reached for comment, representatives from the bar said they have nothing to share at this point and they are waiting to find out the cause of the fire.
