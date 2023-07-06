An Ellwood City-area woman is facing felony charges after admitting to leaving her two dogs in a hot vehicle where they died.
Brenda Rae Rossman, 49, of Wayne Township left the dogs in the vehicle for 18 hours, according to state police in New Castle. An autopsy done on the two border collie labs determined they died from extreme heat, according to the criminal complaint.
Bruno and Mila, both 2½ years old, were found on the passenger floor of Rossman’s vehicle. Bruno was lying on top of Mila, indicating they were attempting to find the coolest air in the hot vehicle, according to the complaint.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperatures during the times when the dogs were left in the car ranged from 54 degrees at 4 a.m. to 78 degrees when they were found, the report said. The skies were clear and it was sunny, which compounded the heat.
Police on June 18 responded to Rossman’s home to find the suspect drunk and uttering “she killed her dogs,” the report said. She told police she came home from her boyfriend’s home at 5:30 p.m. June 17 and loaded her dogs into her Jeep to take them to the river to play and exercise.
Rossman returned home around 7 o’clock and left the dogs inside the vehicle, according to the complaint. She planned to make their dinner, but passed out.
Rossman woke up around 1 p.m. on June 18 and found the dogs dead.
When police arrived, the vehicle’s passenger front door was open and they saw urine and feces on the passenger seat and floor.
The dogs did not have food or water during that time and suffered from extreme heat inside the vehicle.
Police on Tuesday charged Rossman with two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals, both felonies. She also was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and neglect.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
