The Ellwood City Area School Board approved an officer-in-charge for the district's police department.
Officer Brian Speer was appointed at a starting salary of $27 an hour Thursday during the board’s monthly meeting.
In other district news, the board agreed to raise the rates of substitute cafeteria workers to $12 an hour and substitute custodian and clerical workers to $14 an hour.
Pam MacMurdo, Craig Mills and Gary Rozanski were appointed as head teachers for North Side Primary, Perry Lower Intermediate and Hartman Intermediate, respectively, during the 2023-24 school year.
Employment agreements for Patti Otlowski as payroll secretary and Karen Cooper as accounts payable secretary were approved, maintenance worker Tim Falen will retire on Sept. 5, Bridget Sereday was hired as an elementary librarian/gifted teacher, Hannah Aikins was hired as an instructional aide and Christine Ierino-Paglia was hired as a full-time custodian.
An agreement with the Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit was approved to provide special education programs and services for the district during the 2023-24 school year, at a cost of $44,500 per student, with a total projected cost of $200,250.
An insurance package was approved for the 2023-24 school year.
The package included property, auto, educators' legal liability and other umbrella items from the Utica National Insurance Group for $8,373.84, a worker's compensation policy through UPMC for a premium of $39,532 and cyber liability through ACE for $13,769.
