Ellwood City Borough Council adopted three amendments to its waste dumpster ordinance during their Wednesday night meeting.
The changes include:
•The dumpster permit, which must be obtained by the borough zoning officer, must be displayed in a window facing any public street, avenue or alley.
•There will be no permit fee for any dumpster placed on private property. The fee is $25 when placed on borough property, and an additional $25 for every parking meter space taken up by the dumpster.
•All waste dumpsters less than four feet high must be covered by a tarp to protect rodents, vermin, animals and others from entering.
A request from the Arts, Crafts, Foods & Entertainment Committee to use Stiefel Park on July 3 to launch fireworks was approved.
The park will remained closed to the public, but the location was chosen so most borough could see the display from their homes.
The fireworks display will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The council authorized Lawrence County to submit a grant application in the amount of $69,526 for COVID-19 related CDBG dollars — $57,011.32 will be allocated for small business loans and $12,514.68 will be allocated for program administration.
Ellwood City is one of four municipalities in the county known as direct entitlement communities, which means they can choose where their CDBG funds are spent. The other direct entitlement communities are the City of New Castle, Shenango Township and Union Township.
During Mayor Anthony Court's administrative comments, he advised the council that over a two day period last week, over 60 citations had been written for speeding due to a speed trap on Second Street.
"Speeding will not be tolerated in our community," Court said.
Borough police, Court said, will also be vigilant of motorists rolling through stop signs around some hotspots in the borough.
In other news:
•An executive session to discuss contracts was held prior to the voting meeting for 37 minutes. According to Pennsylvania's Sunshine Law, this is a violation because "contracts" is not one of the seven reasons boards and councils can enter into executive session. There was also no public announcement the council had just been in an executive session, which is also a violation.
•A public hearing for an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license from TM Kennedy, LLC at 26 Fountain Ave is set for 5:30 p.m. July 13. A special meeting will follow at 5:45 p.m.
•The council's blight committee will meet on the second Monday of every month beginning July 13 at 5:00 p.m. in council chambers.
•A unity rally will be held at the Ellwood City Community Plaza on June 28 from noon to 5 p.m.
•The Lawrence County Hard to Recycle Event, where light bulbs, shoes, cell phones and electronic media will be collected, is set 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14 at the borough's public works garage.
•Crescenzo Calabria, Marvin Kreiling, Nicholas Garuccio, Reed Angelucci, Alexandra Byers, Grace Coonfare, Ashleigh Ionta and Richard Pitrelli were hired for summer work in the parks and playground.
•A motion to start the process of changing the former Walnut Ridge School at 600 Mt. Vernon Drive from a residential R1 to a commercial C1 zone was approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.