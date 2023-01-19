Ellport Borough officials will be using a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to fix a borough park.
Councilwoman Patricia Tomon said the $70,000 Small Communities Grant, which was awarded in September, will be used for upgrades at Sheeler Field/Burns Avenue Playground.
The upgrades will include new Americans with Disabilities Act compliant playground equipment, walkways and parking.
The total cost of the project is $110,000, with the borough to pay for the remainder via its park funding and in-kind labor services.
In other borough news, council agreed to advertise a potential junk car ordinance for adoption, which would be similar in nature to the ordinance currently in place in neighboring Ellwood City Borough.
