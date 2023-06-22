Ellport will host its annual cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon July 15 at the Ellport municipal building at 313 Burns Ave.
Borough residents can purchase coupons for the cleanup by visiting or calling the borough office at (724) 752-1422. Coupons are $20 each.
Excluded items for the cleanup are tires, car batteries, broken concrete, brick, stone, dirt, dismantled automobiles, containers with a liquid (solvents, paint thinners, oil, gas and kerosene), paint cans unless they are emptied and dried, hazardous materials, items containing Freon and electronic waste including TVs, desktop and laptop computers, computer mice, faxes, printers, DVRs, DVD/Blu-Ray players, video game consoles and phones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.