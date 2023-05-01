Police believe that a man who died Sunday when his truck struck a railroad underpass post in Ellwood City may have suffered a heart attack.
The driver was identified as David Haswell, 76, of Ellport Borough. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo, who said he also saw evidence of blunt force trauma.
Police said Haswell was driving a Ford Ranger pickup around 7 p.m. when it struck the center support of the Fifth Street train overpass.
Sgt. Michael McBride, Ellwood City police officer in charge, said he does not believe Haswell died as a result of the collision.
"We believe he suffered a medical event," Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson said.
The Ellwood City Fire Department and a local ambulance company assisted the police at the scene.
