Ellport council approved three borough appointments during its meeting Monday.
The board reappointed James Cable to the zoning hearing board, for a three-year term.
It also reappointed Heidi Takacs to the sewer authority board for a five-year term, and appointed Herb Cratty to the planning commission for a three-year term.
The board agreed to allow its hired code enforcement officer and volunteer code enforcement officer enforce the borough’s junk and junkyard ordinance, where before it was just listed as police in the ordinance.
