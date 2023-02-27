Ellport borough council approved matters relating to two potential ordinances during its February monthly meeting.
Council agreed to advertise a proposed junk vehicle ordinance, which could be voted on for adoption by council as early as its March 20 meeting.
Solicitor Tom Minett said the proposed ordinance wasn’t officially sent for advertisement following council’s January meeting because code enforcement Officer Justin Neupauer had comments and additions he wanted added in the draft.
Council agreed to refer a potential zoning ordinance amendment to the Ellport planning commission.
The commission has 30 days to make any written comments. From there, the borough will advertise a public hearing before council can vote to adopt the ordinance.
Minett said the borough is trying to get the zoning ordinance up-to-date with the newest standards.
The borough and county previously signed a contract to have the county planning and development department review the draft ordinance to make sure it is compliant with the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, which has since been completed.
Council agreed to create a council committee to review any ordinances that require updating, with Councilman Matt Gebhardt serving as the chair.
RAR Engineering was formerly approved to be the official engineering firm for the borough. The firm has been used on a per-project basis in the past.
Ellwood City Police Sgt. Robert Magnifico attended the meeting and spoke about resident complaints to a noisy house on Martin Avenue.
Magnifico, whose department serves Ellport, and Ellport Mayor Joe Cisco said residents need to call the police and be willing to testify in a court hearing instead of calling council members.
Also, the borough will soon have an email account residents can see on the borough’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.