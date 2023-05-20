From Staff Reports
Ellport council approved a junk vehicle ordinance during its May monthly meeting.
The ordinance restricts junk vehicles and trailers on non-commercial property that constitute a nuisance.
It prohibits having custody of any junked motor vehicle or motor vehicle parts that create a hazard or threat of a hazard to remain in unsheltered storage for no more than 72 hours.
The ordinance allows designated officials from the borough to enter lawfully upon private property to investigate a suspected violation and to later remove vehicles, trailers or parts within a 72 hour notice.
It also calls for fines, upon conviction in magisterial court, of $300 plus court costs and attorney fees.
The ordinance is similar in nature to the ordinance currently in place in neighboring Ellwood City Borough.
There will a yard/garage sale throughout the borough from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 4.
