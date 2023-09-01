A new zoning ordinance for Ellport will take effect Friday.
Ellport borough council unanimously approved a revised zoning ordinance following a July 10 public hearing with Solicitor Tom Minett to revamp the zoning map, which has been a three-year process.
Under the new map, there are three districts: Residential, Village Commercial and Industrial.
In the residential zone, single-family detached dwellings, civic/municipal uses, essential services, manufactured housing, home occupation, no impact home-based businesses and accessory uses are permitted by right, while churches, public parks and playgrounds, two-family dwellings, fire/ambulance stations, libraries, daycare centers, multi-family dwellings/townhouses, manufactured housing parks and uses not specifically listed are allowed with conditional use.
For Village Commercial, single-family detached dwellings, churches and schools, professional offices, restaurants, civic/municipal uses, bars and taverns, fire and ambulance stations, convenience stores, home occupations, service and gas station repairs and automobile sales establishments, retail establishments and no impact home-based businesses are permitted by right, while funeral homes/mortuaries/crematories, warehouses, mixed-use facilities, daycare centers, car washes, truck stops, truck terminals, water recreation places, amusement and recreation places, fast-food restaurants and uses not specifically listed are allowed with a conditional use.
For Industrial, light industrial/manufacturing facilities, bus terminals and stations, building material sale yards, essential services, retail sales wholesale and warehouses and accessory services are permitted by right, while fire and ambulance stations, public utility facilities, sewage treatment facilities, wireless communication facilities, junkyards, laundromats, car washes, truck stops, truck terminals, water recreation places, adult entertainment establishments and uses not specifically listed are allowed with conditional use.
The zoning ordinance provides rules, definitions and other requirements for those homes, establishments and facilities, the role and duties of the borough’s zoning hearing board, the penalties for violations of the ordinance and how the ordinance can be amended.
A copy of the entire ordinance will be available in the future on the borough’s website, ellportboro.com, or by visiting the borough office at 313 Burns Ave.
During its June 19 meeting, council agreed to refund property taxes to certain individuals who are active volunteers with the Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department and its Auxillary. The department helps cover the borough. A similar tax credit for fire department members was awarded by Perry Township supervisors during their June meeting.
During its August meeting, council received a proposal from Jeff Richardson, of Richardson Inspection Services, to have his company be the borough’s building code administrator for the Uniformed Construction Code and providing commercial and residential plan reviews and inspections.
Richardson said the company also does rental inspections, commercial fire safety inspections, zoning, floodplain administration and property maintenance.
Council stated they will take the offer under consideration and have Minett review it. Richardson currently serves Ellwood City, New Beaver and Wampum boroughs, and Washington and Wayne townships in Lawrence County.
It was noted that the project to renovate the bocce court at Robert E. Rodgers Memorial Park is officially completed and open to the public. The project was completed by Ellwood City Boy Scout Troop 806 member Lucas Bleakney for his Eagle Scout project.
Council President William Boy and resident Blanche Novak expressed concern over speeding on Golf Avenue, especially from motorcycles, with Novak wanting to see more of a police presence monitoring traffic in the borough.
Council will look to pay to get all of the borough’s ordinances codified as part of the 2024 budget, while Boy will speak to a resident on Fourth Street who has a beehive whose bees are stinging nearby residents.
