Mark Elisco admitted he would like to have secured both the Democratic and Republican nominations for New Castle during the most recent primary election.
Elisco, a registered Democrat, was the only candidate listed for mayor on either party during the May 16 primary election.
As such, according to official county election results, Elisco won the Democratic nomination with 1,219 votes, compared to 102 scattered write-in votes.
Elisco had hoped enough Republicans would cast write-in votes for him to secure the nomination, but he fell short.
Elisco had 70 Republican write-in votes, with there being 71 scattered write-in votes, which, according to county Elections Director Tim Germani, means he did not receive the nomination.
Germani said Elisco needed at least 100 votes to secure the nomination.
When asked whether the Lawrence County Republican Party can nominate someone for the ballot by Aug. 1 for the November election, he said they no longer can, stating the primary election was when the party should have nominated a candidate.
“They should have done that before the primary. That’s when the nomination should have happened,” Germani said.
Germani said if the party were to have nominated a candidate during the primary and that candidate would have withdrawn from the race, then the party could have nominated a new candidate.
Efforts to reach county Republican Party Chairman Lynne Ryan were unsuccessful.
Elisco, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2015 and 2019, said he will campaign for mayor should an independent or third-party candidate arise.
Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Elisco needed at least 100 write-in votes to secure the Republican nomination.
