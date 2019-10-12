(Editor’s Note: This is the second part in a three-part, in-depth look at the three Mayoral candidates for the city of New Castle. The News is sitting down with all three candidates running for office and providing insight as to their platforms and their plan for the future of New Castle.)
Mayoral candidate Mark Elisco says his first three priorities if he is elected mayor all revolve around one goal — to bring more revenue into New Castle.
“If you don’t increase revenue, nothing else can happen,” Elisco said. “You’re not gonna improve your infrastructure. You’re not going to combat blight. You’re not going to do any of those things.”
One of the ways Elisco plans to bring money into the city is to “move our area into the 21st century” with technological advancements. His four-phase plan is directed at developing advanced learning centers and research and development laboratories featuring artificial intelligence and robotics into empty buildings downtown. He has been presenting each phase of his plan at public events this month.
Elisco taught history for eight years to both elementary and secondary students before serving as a principal in the New Castle School District for 25 years. He said public schools are one of the city’s greatest assets.
“Our public schools are tremendous,” he said. “Politicians who want to go up there and say, ‘I’m going to improve public schools.’ Public schools are probably the most successful institution on the face of the Earth.”
In 1997, Elisco opened a restaurant called The Point Grill, but sold the property after five years to a buyer from Michigan who wanted to put in a Family Video.
“I had no intention of selling,” he said. “Sometimes, you know, how they say in The Godfather, ‘We’re making you an offer you can’t refuse.’ So before you know it, I was out of the business.”
Elisco,a former city councilman, said serving on the council for three terms was essential in preparing him to take on the job of the city’s mayor.
“I just can’t imagine that you can possibly have an understanding of how government really works without having that experience, especially today,” he said. “The challenges (the city faces) are very very unique.”
Elisco said he has been preparing for this election for the past five years after losing to incumbent Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo by 26 votes.
“The very next day, I took 24 hours, and I licked my wounds, and then I started campaigning immediately after that,” he said. “It’s been a long, long road.”
Another part of his plan is to modernize the city. Elisco said he wants to produce an app for city residents to download to report code violations, blight and even illegal activity. He would compile the reports into a database for the 26 public works workers to divide, assess and solve.
“What you do is you have a systematic approach to combat all the problems that you have in the community,” he said.
His other priorities lie in combating crime and changing the perception of the city away from a “culture of losing.”
“The mayor today has to be extremely visible, (he) can’t sit in that office. There’s no reason for him to sit in the office,” he said. “When people have issues and problems throughout the community, you have to go see. You have to be there. You have to show leadership, and you have to show confidence in your own ability to lead. If you don’t do that, then nobody in the community is going to have the confidence in your ability to lead.”
Elisco said he has always been involved in the community whether it was through coaching sports, donating money to programs or volunteering his services.
“If I’m not the successful candidate, whoever’s the mayor, if he ever wanted my help for anything, I would absolutely do that,” he said.
But he would prefer to be in the city’s chief executive’s seat.
He is ready, he said.
“At this point in my life, I’m probably better-equipped than at any other point in my life. I’m physically, mentally and spiritually ready to handle this, and it’s going to take a lot of effort.”
