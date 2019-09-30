The Downtown Business Association will host its second installment of a meet-and-greet-type panel of candidates running for office in the City of New Castle as well as the county.
The next event will take place at noon Oct. 8, and will feature mayoral candidate Mark Elisco and county commissioner candidate Tim Fulkerson.
Candidates have a few minutes to give introductions and also some of the plans they have. A public discussion is also held for the public to ask questions.
The following event will take place at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 and will feature city council candidate MaryAnne Gavrile and county commissioner Loretta Spielvogel
Both events will be held at The Confluence, and be attended by the public.
The first meet and greet, which featured mayoral candidate Chris Frye, city council candidate Lawrence Williams and county commissioner candidate Morgan Boyd, took place last week.
