Mark Elisco hopes to create a more economically successful and technological advanced New Castle if he is elected mayor on Nov. 5.
“The 21st century technology is passing New Castle by, but everybody else around us is grabbing it,” said Elisco, who is a Democrat.
Elisco has spent the last month holding public meetings to outline a four-phase economic plan he believes will slingshot the city into the 21st century and bring in more tax revenue.
He said he knows the road will not be an easy one, but added that the time has come to do something different from the economic development plans of the past.
“I believe that it has almost immediate impact, but it takes work,” Elisco said of his economic vision. “I’m not naive (enough) to think it’s not going to take work.”
One phase of Elisco’s economic development plan centers around urban greenhouses. He said by building greenhouses to grow produce like cantaloupes, tomatoes and lettuce from November to March, the city can profit from selling to local grocers and others who need the products and who can save money by buying them locally. Greenhouses cost about $35,000 to $40,000 to build, but there are grant funds available to offset some of the cost, he said.
Elisco added that he has spoken to others who have implemented the greenhouse plan and said that it is a potentially lucrative proposition that could be a real boost for the city.
Another aspect of Elisco’s plan outlines the manufacturing and assembly of products, as well as seeking out investments made by surrounding colleges in research and development. The labs for those projects have to go somewhere, he said — why not New Castle?
“Where’s it been done before? It’s been done in Lawrenceville, which was a place with blight and crime,” Elisco said. “It’s been done in Hazelwood as well. CMU (Carnegie Mellon University) went into an old steel mill and created a robotics lab, and it was completely funded by the research and development dollars.”
Elisco said universities receive large sums of grant money to invest in research and development programs for graduate students and faculty. He hopes colleges will look to New Castle to create such facilities.
The Days Inn is a “perfect setup” for a laboratory research facility, Elisco said, due to its location and available parking.
But along with offering the right site for such a facility, or any new business, communities that want to attract the investments must also address another need — a qualified workforce.
Elisco toured Ellwood Quality Steel where he said the need is not just for employees, but for those who can operate the new high-tech equipment that the facility uses to manufacture its products.
“New Castle has a labor force, but it’s unskilled,” Elisco said.
But he has a plan for that, too.
Research and development grants, as well as universities and companies, allocate funds for “advanced learning centers” to train workers in more advanced technology careers, he said.
“That’s the ticket,” Elisco said. “This can absolutely positively work. I have met with a number of businessmen throughout this community, real investors who have made major investments in this community, and they’re on board and they’ve been waiting for something like this.”
One of the most difficult feats, he said, is getting people in “on the ground floor” to grow the city economically and to invest when the city’s population has been steadily declining over the years.
He said he hopes to help them see a whole new vision for the city and believe that it can become a reality.
It is a challenge Elisco says he is ready to tackle.
“It’s going to be very difficult,” he said. “I’m going to have to do a real selling job ... to make that first initial investment so we can get started. It’s going to be a tough job. I’m conscious of that.”
Elisco said he wants to market vacant buildings downtown to businesses and other investors to bring jobs and tax revenue back to the city. He knows that, for now, the city’s higher tax rates are an obstacle. So, he will be asking those who invest now to look ahead to what will happen when the city has more thriving businesses and the chance to change its tax structure.
As businesses begin to bring more tax revenue to the city, Elisco wants to incrementally lower taxes to equal the townships’ rates, which will make New Castle more competitive in the hunt for more business and residential investment.
“How do we have a competitive edge?” Elisco said. “We look at all our empty buildings, and we’ve decided that they are not a detriment to us. They are, without question, an asset.”
Lower property and building costs will attract those who are looking to start or to expand their businesses with the bottom line in mind, he said.
Elisco rejects the characterization that he is arrogant, saying that he’s “simply confident.”
And that confidence in his experience and abilities — and his city — are what will help him push New Castle forward, he said.
“Looking at this city, we need a guy like me,” said Elisco. “We need a guy like me right now.”
