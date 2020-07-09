At least 10 people are in custody or wanted on warrants by police following a roundup of narcotics-related arrests Tuesday throughout Lawrence County.
Additionally, a Hermitage man was picked up in New Castle Tuesday on drug charges during an unrelated traffic stop downtown.
The other arrests and charges are in connection with “Operation Odds and Ends,” a detail executed by Lawrence County District Attorney's office special investigative unit, its drug task force and members of the local police department.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the police seized cash, vehicles and suspected narcotics in the course of the investigations and arrests. Lamancusa said that as of late Tuesday afternoon, eight people had been arrested and three were still at large.
He said the arrests were not part of a single investigation, they were individuals wanted for various drug offenses countywide on different occasions and warrants were issued for their arrests.
Most of the arraignments were Tuesday afternoon in the court of District Judge Rick Russo, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on monetary bonds of $10,000 each.
Earlier Tuesday, New Castle police around 12:28 a.m. stopped a vehicle driven by Jeronte Japree Robinson, 25, of Hermitage on a traffic violation on East Washington Street downtown. Police reported that he provided a false name at first, and that they found marijuana and $87 in cash inside the car and inside a backpack.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that in searching Robinson at the police station, they found a ripped bag concealed in his hind private area of his body that contained suspected crack cocaine, and white powder was smeared on the back driver's side area and back seat of the car. Police noted that he was wanted on an active bench warrant in Mercer County.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, providing false identification to police and a tail light violation.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who set an unsecured bond of $10,000, meaning that Robinson would not have to pay up front for release, but would be charged if he fails to show for any of his court proceedings.
Those facing drug and weapon-related charges in the district attorney's detail, according to criminal complaints filed against them, are:
•Lawrence Joseph Pickney, 40, of 218 Smithfield St. The police had executed a sealed search warrant at his home on March 13 and confiscated nearly 22 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 68 grams of suspected marijuana. He is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in the Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bond.
•Latorri Janell Whetzel, 31, of 5 E. Wallace Ave., Apt. 303. Whetzel is accused of selling 28.5 grams of suspected cocaine to a confidential informant on Feb. 28 in exchange for $1,400 cash that was provided by the drug task force while under surveillance on Pearson Street. Whetzel is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He is in the Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bond.
•Dominic Cook, 28, of 4471 W. State St., Union Township. Cook is accused of selling 3.84 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant in exchange for $345 on July 5, 2019 in a West Washington Street parking lot. He is charged wtih possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. His bond was set at $10,000.
•Jason D. Miles, 38, of 927 E. Washington St. Miles is accused of selling 1.3 grams of suspected heroin and 0.9 gram suspected crack cocaine to a confidential informant while under surveillance. The sale was made on June 3 in exchange for $80 in prerecorded cash in the 900 block of East Washington Street. He is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
•Tyree Sanders, 28, of 414 Waldo St. Sanders is accused of selling 0.39 gram of suspected crack cocaine to a confidential informant in exchange for $60 on Feb. 24 in a parking lot on the city's South Side. Sanders is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
•Kayla Lutton, 30, of 314 Florence Ave. Narcotics officers served a sealed search warrant at her address the afternoon of May 27 and found her sitting in a bedroom near multiple bags of suspected heroin. She and two others were taken into custody at the time. Police confiscated 24.08 total grams of loose suspected heroin, both in brown rock and powder form; and $390 in cash, a weigh scale and plastic bags. Lutton is charged with two counts each of delivery and possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Taylor Michele Davis, 22, of 461 Neshannock Ave., Apt. 19. She is accused of selling 0.95 gram of suspected heroin in exchange for $120 to a confidential informant on Nov. 27 in the parking lot of Skyview Towers. Police noted in the complaint that when Davis arrived, an unknown woman and children were in the back seat. She is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
•Rashelle Reitnauer, 25, of 616 Taylor St. She is accused of selling 0.98 gram of suspected heroin to a confidential informant for $120 on May 10, 2018, in the parking lot of a store on West Washington St. The heroin was tested at a state police crime lab in Greensburg and was found to have a combination heroin, a synthetic cannabinoid, fentanyl, methamphetamine and Tramadol in it, according to the complaint. She is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
•Michael Darrell Jackson, 41, of 716 N. Mercer St., accused of selling a 9-millimeter handgun and 15 live rounds to a confidential informant for $500 in documented cash. The transaction occurred on May 24, 2019 at Jackson's residence, police reported. The firearm had been reported stolen to the Grove City police department in Mercer County. The police on May 25 last year served a sealed search warrant at Jackson's house. They noted that he has muliptle felony drug convictions that prohibit him from having a firearm. He is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.
•Jerry Lee Mosley, 31, of 759 Altman Road. He is accused of selling 1.84 grams of suspected crack cocaine for $75 in documented cash to a confidential informant on Nov. 12, 2019, in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Mosley is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.