The Lawrence County voter registration and elections office is gearing up for the May 18 primary election.
Ed Allison, director of elections, said his staff is in the process of sending out 11,000 applications for mail-in ballots.
He explained that Acts 77 and 12 require county voter service offices to send out annual applications for voters to request the mail-in ballots if people marked on their last ballots that they want to be considered a permanent voter on their voting records. Along with those being mailed are cancellation forms, in case anyone no longer wants to be considered a permanent voter, he said. Those voters also will receive an accompanying explanation letter, he added.
When voters filed their mail-in ballot applications last year, they checked Box 7, which said they want to be permanent recipients of the ballot applications.
"Until they rescind that, we have to send them new applications every year."
Petitions for public office
The time frame for candidates to pick up, circulate and file petitions for the May 18 primary election begins Feb. 16 and is open until March 9.
Although the courthouse is generally closed to the public, candidates will be permitted to go to the county elections office on the first floor of the courthouse to pick up their petition packages. The packages can then be returned to the elections office in that time frame, the petitions will be time-stamped and receipts given to qualify candidates on the ballot.
Any questions or referendums to appear on the ballot for any townships, boroughs or the city also must be submitted during that time frame, he said.
Allison emphasized that petitions are only for Democrat and Republicans who are registered voters. Any independent or other parties would have to start circulating nominating papers the day after petitions are closed — March 10.
This year, the seats open for election or re-election include:
•County offices — Sheriff, register of wills and recorder of deeds, and district attorney. The term of District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson also is expiring. Under state law, she is not required to file a petition as an incumbent district judge in order to run for reelection. Other candidates for the position must file petitions.
•City of New Castle — Two four-year council seats, currently held by Tom Smith and Tim Fulkerson are expiring. Voters will also elect a city treasurer.
•Township — Each of the 16 townships will elect one supervisor, except where there might be a shorter-term vacancy from a death or resignation. Voters also will elect one auditor in their respective township.
•Boroughs — The mayors of all boroughs will be elected, along with designated numbers of borough council members and auditors.
•All municipalities — Every municipality or ward may elect a constable. They also will each elect a tax collector, positions on the board of elections, including judges of election, majority inspectors and minority inspectors for each precinct.
•School districts —Voters will elect members to school boards in every district.
•Multiple constitutional questions coming from the state level of government.
Since November's general election, the county office stayed busy.
"We are not just sitting here twiddling our thumbs," Allison said. "Regardless of the current state of the pandemic, our office is fully staffed every day to take any phone calls or answer anyone's concerns."
