Editor's note: This is a first in a series of localizing national election stories.
Despite the fears of many voters about going to the polls on Election Day because of COVID-19, most of Lawrence County's poll workers are eager to go to work that day.
County elections director Ed Allison said he has a full contingency of poll workers who will work the Nov. 3 presidential election, and should some opt to not work that day, he has a line of volunteers waiting to step into the open slots.
He noted there are some who have chosen not to work who are "COVID-conscious and don't have to take the risk," he said. Out of 225 people elected to work the polls, about 12 have opted out, he said, "and we have been able to fill those."
And while the election is still a few weeks away and the COVID-19 incidence continues to grow, "it's anybody's guess whether more people will become reluctant to work that day."
He said that volunteers will be trained the same as the other poll workers, and training will be held the week of Oct. 19.
The steady stream of voters in a presidential election is expected to be smaller at the polls this year because thousands have opted to vote by mail. The elections office as of Tuesday had more than 13,000 requests for absentee or mail-in ballots.
"There is no poll worker reluctance. Every board is full right now," Allison told the county board of elections on Tuesday. "The judges of election and boards are coming back who balked during the primary. There's a certain comfort level now that's beginning to grow."
The county had 66 polling places for the June 2 Primary Election, and will have 69 on Nov. 3, Allison said. Five poll workers each will be located at each precinct for anyone who chooses to vote in person.
Those wanting to cast their ballots in person can be assured that as many precautions are being taken as possible by the poll workers to ensure their safety. In addition to all new plastic shields, workers and voters will be required to wear masks and gloves, while hand sanitizers and disinfectants will be available to the workers, Allison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.