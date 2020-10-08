Election procedures, polling place changes outlined

It’s one of the many questions fielded by the Lawrence County elections office these past weeks — what is the procedure if someone receives a mail-in ballot, but decides to go to the polls instead?
County elections director Ed Allison explained the process.
That voter would be required to take the ballot with the envelopes to his or her respective polling place and surrender it, he said, and the poll workers will void it.
“Then they can vote as anyone else,” he said.
If the voter has lost the mail-in ballot and envelope or doesn’t have it, the poll workers will issue him or her a provisional ballot, which is green, while all the regular ballots are white.
Once the green provisional ballot is filled out, the voter would place it in a secrecy envelope, then in a larger envelope, and fill out all of the information on the outside envelope. The judge of election will sign off on why it was issued, and will assign a number to the voter.
The poll worker will keep the provisional ballots to be returned to the courthouse with the election supplies, Allison said.
The voter then will be responsible for going to the county elections office in the courthouse within six days after the election and presenting identification to validate the ballot he said, emphasizing, “If they don’t come in, it won’t be counted.”
Voters otherwise will have four options for casting their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election.
One is to vote in person at the polls.
The second is to request, fill out and mail the mail-in ballot.
The third option is to request a mail-in ballot, fill it out and take it to the voter’s office in the courthouse.
A possible fourth option will be to request a mail-in ballot, fill it out, and drop it into one of the three drop boxes that will be in place at certain locations in the county.
Those sites will be designated by the Lawrence County elections board within the coming weeks.
The county board of elections, at its meeting Tuesday, took the following actions on changes polling places:
•Changed the name only of the Neshannock Township polling place at First Methodist Church on Decker Drive. It is now known as the Grace United Methodist Ministry polling site, because of a change in the name of the church.
•Change the voting site for North Beaver Township’s third precinct, to Westfield Presbyterian Church. The previous site, Bethel Presbyterian Church, is being demolished for a new sanctuary.
•Temporarily changed the voting location of Union Township’s third precinct to Washington Alliance Church in favor of social distancing requirements. That polling site will now accommodate precincts 3 and 4 in Union Township.
Allison noted that a change is pending for Ellwood City Borough’s fifth ward, first precinct, which previously voted at the Tree of Life Wellness Center. Pending handicapped accessibility, those voters likely will be voting at Parkside Alliance Church near the football field.
Allison noted that Slippery Rock Township voters will vote at the township building instead of the firehall.
Commissioner Dan Vogler cautioned that anyone who plans to vote by mail should be certain to put his or her ballot into the plain secrecy envelope provided, and “don’t write on it,” he emphasized. “Read all of the rules so your ballot is counted appropriately.”
