Pennsylvania’s primary election is May 16 and many county, municipal and school board races will be on the ballot along with a state judge race and possibly referendums along with municipal auditors and tax collectors.
Candidates for local public offices may begin picking up petitions Feb. 14 from the Lawrence County Elections office on the first floor of the courthouse.
All signed petitions must be submitted to the office by March 7 to be declared as candidates on the primary ballot. Pennsylvania voters will elect a candidate for judge of the superior court.
Lawrence County voters will be voting on a number of county row offices and a district judgeship, all of whose current term will expire Dec. 31. The current incumbents are not necessary candidates for reelection to those seats unless they choose to circulate petitions. The official list of candidates for the ballots will be made available after March 7.
Those county offices, with expiring term incumbents in parentheses, are:
•County commissioner (Morgan Boyd and Dan Vogler, Republicans, and Loretta Spielvogel, Democrat). Voters will vote for two from their party in the primary, and three will be elected from those in November.
•Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts (Jodi Klabon-Esoldo)
•Coroner (Richard “R.J.” Johnson)
•Treasurer (Richard L. Rapone)
•Controller (David Prestopine)
•District Judge 53-3-1 (Jerry G. Cartwright)
The offices of each of the county’s eight school districts and 28 municipalities, with the lists of expiring terms of incumbents, are as follows:
CITY OF NEW CASTLE
•Mayor, four-year term. The mayoral position no longer includes full-time pay. Those duties are now the responsibility of the administrator.
•City council, three open four-year seats and one open two-year term. (Expiring incumbents are Brian Cameron, Patsy Cioppa and MaryAnne Gavrile.)
SCHOOL BOARDS
Voters in each of the eight school districts in Lawrence County will elect five people to serve four-year terms on their school boards. In the primary, voters will select five, and candidates may cross-file for both Republican and Democratic parties. Additionally, a small percentage of Ellwood City-area residents who live in the Blackhawk School District will vote for candidates for its school district.
The Ellwood City Area School District also shares voters in Beaver County, and the Wilmington Area School District has some voters in Mercer County. For each election, the votes from both counties are tallied together for the results.
Below are the lists of incumbents whose terms are expiring in each of the local school districts:
•New Castle Area School District — Expiring terms are Karen Humphrey, Anna Pascarella, Tracey Rankin, Marco Bulisco and Kenny Rice.
•Ellwood City Area School District — Expiring terms are Jean Biehls, Jennifer Tomon, Erica Gray, Renee Pitrelli and Gary Rozanski.
•Laurel School District — Expiring terms are Justin Kirkwood, Bobby Dicks, Korie Enscoe, Mike Parker and Jim McGee.
•Mohawk Area School District — Expiring terms are Sherry Patton, James McKim, Mark Solley, Ed Retort and Mark Hiler.
•Neshannock Township School District – Expiring terms are Kelly Corey, Autumn Schachern, Matt Allison, Mark Hasson and Michael Vatter.
•Shenango Area School District — Expiring terms are Jeana Colella, Merle Glass, Randy Angelucci, John Colella and Douglas Columbus.
•Union Area School District — Expiring terms are Elizabeth Sylvester, Robert Mrozek, John Pacella, Michael Hink and John Bertolino.
•Wilmington Area — Expiring terms are Kathryn Riley, Carol Harris, Juliana Ochs, Vanessa Russo and Nancy Phillips.
Blackhawk School District — Voters will elect two candidates for four-year terms.
TOWNSHIPS
Each of the 16 townships will elect one supervisor to serve on a board of three, with alternating terms of 6 years each.
The incumbents whose terms are expiring Dec. 31 are:
•Hickory — Mike Hall
•Little Beaver — Norman Davis
•Mahoning — Gary Pezzuolo
•Neshannock — Joseph G. Gierlach
•North Beaver — Grant McKinley
•Perry — James Radich
•Plain Grove — George W. Rodgers
•Pulaski — Kelly Owen Smith
•Scott — Thomas McCosby
•Shenango — Brandon Rishel
•Slippery Rock — Jack Armagost
•Taylor — Joseph P. Pauletich
•Union — Larry W. Brown
•Washington — Richard Kretzer
•Wayne — William A. Hepler
•Wilmington — John Zehner
BOROUGHS
South New Castle Borough will elect a mayor to serve four years. The current incumbent is Jeff Noble.
The numbers of council members and their terms vary in some boroughs.
The numbers to be elected for each, the length of the terms, and the expiring incumbents are:
•Bessemer — Three council seats are open, each four-year terms. Expiring incumbent seats are Douglas J. Ordak, Michael S. Marciante and Jame Nolfi.
•Ellport — Two council seats are open, each four-year terms. Residents will vote for two four-year terms. Expiring terms are Patricia L. Tomon and Tim Takacs.
•Ellwood City — Three council seats are open, each four-year terms. Expiring terms are George J. Celli, Caleb Cragle and Judy Dick.
•Enon Valley — There are three council seats open for four-year terms, one of which is currently vacant. The other two expiring terms are Bret T. Petrich and Jason Blinkiewicz.
•New Beaver — Three seats are open for four-year terms. The expiring terms are David Badger, David O. Hairhoger and Barbara A. Majors.
•New Wilmington — Three seats are open for four-year terms. The expiring terms are John D. Welker, John W. Geidner and Robert Coulter.
•SNPJ — One seat is open for a four-year term. Expiring term is Tim Jergel.
•South New Castle — One seat is open for a four-year term and two seats are open for two-year terms. The expiring term is Robin Holliday, the other two were filling expiring terms.
•Volant — Three seats are open, four-year terms. Expiring terms are John Shaw, Deborah Lakin and Howard Moss.
•Wampum — Three seats are open with four-year terms. Expiring terms are Charles Kelly Jr., Karolee Loughhead and Anthony Bucci.
