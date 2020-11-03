Election director reviews woes of the day

Lawrence County's elections director said if something could go wrong with Tuesday's election, it did — namely a fire, issues with people at precincts and a down communications line.
Ed Allison said Lawrence County's 911 center contacted commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd around 6:15 a.m. to alert him that a heating unit in the ladies room of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Shenango Township had overheated and caught fire. The Shenango Township Fire District firefighters put out the fire and rid the building of smoke, and the polls were set up and ready at 7 a.m.
Elections workers, sheriff and deputies and other county officials were busy scurrying to the polls throughout the day, dropping off more provisional ballots and pens, and ensuring that things ran smoothly for the highly contested presidential election.
Sheriff Perry Quahliero was summoned to St. John's Lutheran Church in New Castle's North Hill early in the morning where he said a man was yelling at poll workers and trying to take pictures inside the polling place, which is prohibited.
At another polling site, a campaigner outside a polling place at Hutchison Center in Pearson Park, Neshannock Township, ordered a police officer "to lock up his gun" that was in his holster, Allison said, "but that was incorrect of them to do so."
He said the officer was on his way to work on duty.
Meanwhile, a Verizon communications line went down during the day that operated a master file, delivering information to the Department of State, Allison said.
"It merely delayed the process of getting information out," Allison said.
Then there were those voters by mail who didn't follow the directions, Allison said. One person submitted an envelope and an another empty ballot envelope together, and another voter put a return address label directly on the ballot, which invalidates the person's vote.
Allison also spent time preparing about 30 emergency absentee ballots, most of them for people who had been diagnosed over the weekend with COVID-19 or quarantined and were unable to go to the polls to vote.
"Some of them were in the hospital," he said. "We worked with them as best we could."
In that case, someone has to obtain an emergency ballot for them, and the voter was to fill it out and return it on Tuesday in order for it to be counted. Or if the ballot was mailed, it had to be postmarked by Tuesday with a deadline of Friday to be received at the courthouse, Allison said.
