The Lawrence County elections staff is finishing the counting of write-in votes this week and the county board of elections is expected to certify May 18 primary results sometime next week.
Ed Allison, county director of elections, said the write-in ballot totals have not changed the outcome of any of the bigger races. However, in cases where there were no candidates, many people are expected to be nominated by write-in votes.
"There were thousands of write-in votes," he said.
He offered these post-election newsbits:
•District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and Sheriff Perry Quahliero both ran unopposed on the Democratic ballots. Both incumbents unofficially have also received enough write-in votes to be declared the Republican candidates as well. They will be unopposed in the November general election, unless someone opts to file to run for either position as an independent candidate.
•Anyone running for any office as an independent candidate has until Aug. 1 to file a nominating petition.
•There are a few races where independent candidates are considering filing nominating petitions to be on the fall ballot. Those include one New Castle city council slot and one Shenango Area School Board seat.
•A vacancy needs to be filled for the position of Pulaski Township supervisor. Supervisor Andrew Costello, resigned from the position earlier this year but it was too late for any candidates to get on the ballot for the position for the Primary, Allison said. As a result the Republican and Democratic committees each will be asked to nominate candidates to run on the fall ballot. He has two years remaining in his term. The supervisors had appointed Kelly Smith to take his place on the board.
•The apparent winning Democratic candidate for county register and recorder, Andrew W. Henley, picked up five more votes in reviewing the ballots and counting write-ins, Allison said. He unofficially defeated Eduardo Bogaert by a 19-vote margin, instead of 14 votes as was originally reported by the county.
•The apparent winning Republican candidate for the register and recorder seat, Tammy R. Crawford, also received most of the 564 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot, but those were not enough for her to be the Democratic nominee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.