A political action committee could potentially face a fine for disseminating a campaign flier that attempted to discredit a New Castle mayoral candidate and didn’t specifically state who paid for it.
A determination will have to be made by Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections at a special meeting Nov. 4 — the day before the general election — reacted to the cardboard political mailer that criticized Democratic mayoral candidate Mark Elisco. The 9-by-6-inch cards were sent to homes in the city of New Castle about a week before the election, urging voters to vote against Elisco.
Elisco was unsuccessful in his bid for the office. Republican Chris Frye is the city’s new mayor.
Election board member John R. Seltzer had left the meeting early that day for a medical appointment, and was not part of the discussions or vote concerning a fine.
County elections director Ed Allison explained that the election board routinely convenes the day before the election to address any matters. The meeting is recessed until the elections are certified.
Board member Frank Piccari took the flier to the meeting with him and brought it to the board’s attention, Allison said.
Piccari said he received the flier because he is a city resident.
“I wanted the board to look at it,” he said.
He and Commissioner Steve Craig, board chairman, discussed the contents of the mailer with Allison before Craig and Piccari voted to recommend the highest possible fine.
Piccari said he felt he had no reason not to vote on the recommendation even though he sparked the complaint.
The board’s vote to recommend a fine was because the card did not have a “paid for by” clause on it, as required by the state election code, board members said.
A return address on the flier was “Accountable Leadership POC (Political Action Committee), 3038 Maureen Drive, Cranberry Twp., PA, 16066.”
At the time, the board’s vote was to either levy the maximum allowable fine of $1,000 under the law, or, if it did not have the authority to levy a fine, to refer it to the district attorney.
“Obviously, it doesn’t meet the requirement of the law,” Craig said.
Similarly, the two board members voted to impose or recommend a fine of $25 for Shenango Area School Board candidate Andrea Keyser because her political ad in the newspaper did not include a financial disclosure. She was unsuccessful in the school board race.
Allison had explained to the board that, had the card against Elisco been mailed to voters earlier in the election season, the board would have had the option of sending a letter to the potential violators, alerting them of the deficiency and telling them that if they didn’t correct it within a certain time, the board would take additional action, including taking the matter to the district attorney for charges.
“(In the past), everyone we’ve sent the letters to has generally complied,” he said at the time. “But we’re at the day before the election, and they have no recourse to make that correction.”
Allison said that under the state election code’s advertising requirements, Section 3258, subsection 3, anyone convicted of violating any of the provisions of that section — requiring the financial disclosure of campaign literature — would be guilty of a misdemeanor and would be sentenced to pay a fine of up to $1,000 or undergo imprisonment of one month to two years, or both, at the discretion of the court.
Craig also asked whether a time allowance was required for a rebuttal from the opposing candidate.
Allison explained that if a negative ad is published before an election, the ad’s sponsors must give the opposing candidate 72 hours notice so they can prepare for a rebuttal and have it available for publication.
“But that doesn’t apply to this,” he said, advising the board, “If you want to take it to the DA, that’s fine with me.”
Craig, in considering Keyser’s ad, said he viewed her as an inexperienced candidate, and her lack of financial disclosure in her ad as “an omission.”
“I think $25 (fine) is sufficient,” he said.
The Elisco ad is a different story, he added.
“There has to be some due process, and that’s why it goes to the D.A.,” he said.
Craig said after the meeting that his reasoning for recommending such a high fine for the Elisco flier is that it was produced by a PAC, and that the PAC members should have known better.
“We thought that if they’re going to put out a piece of information, they should attribute it,” he said. “Because of the nature of the material and for a PAC, we just expect them to know better. They’re a registered PAC.”
Allison said he Accountable Leadership Committee PAC is registered in Harrisburg and is not a Lawrence County committee.
The group’s registry with the Department of State shows Dale Turner of 315 E. Lincoln Ave. as its chairman and Eric Gordon as its treasurer. The return address on the card is Gordon’s residence. The registry shows PNC Bank at 2802 Wilmington Road as the repository, with Gordon’s name next to it.
The Accountable Leadership PAC was started by State Rep. Aaron Bernstine.
Bernstine, when contacted by phone the afternoon of Nov. 4, said that he was one of the originators of the PAC and that Gordon is the executive director of the group. Bernstine said the group’s intent is to work with candidates who meet the standards of good local government. He said he has no official role in the group.
Turner and Gordon also were contacted by phone in a joint conversation that afternoon. They disagreed with the election board’s evaluation of the Elisco flier.
“It was clearly labeled that Accountable Leadership PAC sent and paid for the mailer,” Turner said.
“The mailer was clearly marked by who paid for it,” Gordon agreed.
When the election board reconvened Wednesday to certify the Nov. 5 election, Allison informed the members that, after conferring with the state Election Code and board solicitor Thomas W. Leslie, he learned the election board has no authority to levy fines. He told them that based on their vote, he would refer both matters to the district attorney for further investigation.
Lamancusa said Wednesday that he has received several notices of potential election violations and he is investigating all of them. He would not specify what those complaints were or who registered them. He said he had not yet received the recommendation from the election board about the Elisco flier or the school board candidate’s ad.
“After I receive referrals from the election board, my office will examine each claim,” he said.
Allison said he referred the election board’s recommendations to the district attorney Friday morning and the matters are now in his hands.
