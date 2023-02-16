Lawrence County has 55,188 registered voters as of Monday, according to a report from the county director of elections.
Tim Germani, who holds that position, reported to the county board of elections at a special meeting Monday there are 27,173 registered Republicans, 21,426 Democrats, 4,527 with no affiliation and various other parties.
Monday was the first time the newly appointed board convened before the launch of campaign season for the May 16 primary. The members are attorney Jack Seltzer, Frank Piccari and Morgan Boyd.
The makeup is expected to change again when Boyd, who resigned as a county commissioner effective March 30, leaves his post.
Germani reported his office is in the process of mailing out 11,000 applications for mail-in ballots.
“That’s a lot of people who want to do mail-in ballots,” he said.
Boyd emphasized the county’s election office “does not, ever” mail out a ballot to anyone without first receiving an application for one. Under the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors system, if someone requests a ballot, it’s marked in the system, which prevents the county from sending an additional ballot, making it nearly impossible for someone to get two or more ballots, he said.
“On our end, it’s as safe and secure as it can possibly be,” he said.
Tuesday was the county’s first day for candidates to pick up petitions from the courthouse. Candidates have until March 7 to return them with the required numbers of signatures.
The date for casting lots for the order of candidates on the ballot is March 17, Germani said.
Germani said his office also is looking to find two polling sites for the upcoming election in Neshannock 3 and Union 3. Neshannock 3 is the First Baptist Church, which has notified the county that it no longer can be a polling site because of its objection to political signs. Union 3 site is at Life Lawrence County, which also will not be available.
