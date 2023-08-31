Some Neshannock and Shenango township voters will be going to different polling sites to cast their ballots in the Nov. 7 general election.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections in a 2-0 vote approved two temporary changes for Neshannock Township Districts 7 and 8, and one permanent change for Shenango Township District 6.
The Neshannock change is the result of renovations that are underway to the Hutchison Community Center, which traditionally has housed both voting districts.
District 7 voters will go to the Meadows apartment complex clubhouse at 3509 Meadowview Boulevard to vote. County elections Director Tim Germani noted that district has 1,029 registered voters.
The board also voted to temporarily move the polling site for District 8 to the Y-Zone off Mitchell Road. That district has 1,008 registered voters, he said.
Germani noted the two Neshannock locations are for one election only.
Those voters will go back to Hutchison Center for the spring presidential primary election.
The board voted to permanently move Shenango District 6 polling site to the Independent Methodist Church at 1921 New Butler Road, because the previous location, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, is permanently closed. That district has 879 registered voters.
Registered voters in all three districts will receive notices by mail that the locations are moved, and signs will be posted.
The three sites were approved by election board members Brian D. Burick, chairman, and Frank Piccari. The third member, John R. Seltzer, did not attend the meeting.
Germani noted that all three sites are wheelchair accessible.
In other matters, Germani noted several dates for voters:
•Oct. 23, the last day for voter registration.
•Oct. 31, the last day to apply for mail-in ballots.
Germani said he anticipates mailing out the two-sided ballots by Sept. 25.
He said that in addition to the normal ballot, there are two countywide retention questions for commonwealth judges, and voters in Shenango Township and South New Castle Borough only will vote on a referendum to merge the two municipalities.
Germani also reported as of Tuesday, 55,213 people were registered to vote in Lawrence County.
