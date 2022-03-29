New Castle voters in the city's fifth ward, second precinct, will report to a new voting location on Election Day.
The county board of elections at a special meeting Tuesday approved the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Armory, also known as the New Castle Readiness Center, as a new polling site.
Voters will go there instead of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, where they previously voted for many years.
The school notified the elections office earlier this year that the county no longer can use that location while school is in session.
The center's director, Len Rich, commented in addition to whatever threats may exist to a school building nowadays, the political environment is toxic and there is no additional security at the building.
County elections director Tim Germani said the registered voters in that precinct will receive new voter ID cards and will be sent notification of the polling site change in writing.
On the primary Election on May 17, there will be a sign at the school directing the voters to the armory, and at least five signs will be in the area to notify them, he said, in accordance with the state election law.
