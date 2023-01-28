Dan Vogler has announced his candidacy for reelection to another four-year term as a Lawrence County Commissioner.
His name will be on the Republican ballot in the May primary election.
Vogler, 63, of Neshannock Township, has served as a commissioner since 2004. He sits on the boards of directors of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania State Election Law Advisory Board and the Pennsylvania Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust Fund, the latter of which he chairs.
He also is chairman of the board of the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning Commission, is a member of the West Central Job Partnership Governing Board and, for 18 years was a member of the Regional Industrial Development Corporation board.
A native of Wampum and a graduate of Mohawk High School and Westminster College, he spent the first half of his career as director of governmental affairs for Penn Power. During that time he also was a Neshannock Township supervisor for 12 years.
Vogler noted that, if successfu, this will be the last time he runs for the four-year commissioner seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.