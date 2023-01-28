Loretta Spielvogel has announced her intent to run for reelection to a second four-year term as Lawrence County commissioner.
The incumbent resident of Hickory Township will run on the Democratic ballot in the May 18 primary.
Spielvogel, a lifelong resident of Lawrence County, as a commissioner is chairperson of the Lawrence County Prison Board and the county’s Opioid Advisory Board.
She is a member of the Butler County Community College/Lawrence Crossing advisory board, the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s community advisory board; the Lawrence County Economic Development Foundation board; Visit Lawrence County and the School to Work, Inc. board of directors, of which she is vice chairwoman.
She also is a member of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and last year was its treasurer. She currently is chairwoman of its courts and corrections committee.
Spielvogel is a retired New Castle police lieutenant.
The Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women honored her in November as its Outstanding Female Elected Official.
