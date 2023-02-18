Terry Rodgers announced his candidacy for a full four-year term on New Castle’s city council in the May 16 primary.
Rodgers, a Democrat, was appointed to council in January as part of changes to the city’s form of government.
Rodgers works as a senior communications specialist with the ELLWOOD Group. Previously, he spent 12 years in Major League Baseball public relations with the St. Louis Cardinals and worked until 2022 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“It has been my experience that there is nothing like a connection to New Castle, those of us who have called this city home our entire lives have a sense of pride that is unmistakable,” Rodgers said. “The support of this city is unique, and the successes associated with the city are our collective successes as residents. I would love the opportunity to continue my work on city council to help build upon the strong foundation that exists within our city and write the next chapter in our success story.”
Rodgers is a graduate of Slippery Rock University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations. He resides in the North Hill area with his wife Tracey and two children.
