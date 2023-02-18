Kenny Rice, an incumbent member of the New Castle School Board, is running for election to retain his seat in the May 16 Primary election.
Rice, 56, was appointed to his position by the school board in 2021, succeeding longtime member Stacey Fleo, who resigned because she moved out of the district. Rice is filling the last two years of her term and is seeking election to a four-year term. He intends to cross-file on both the Democratic and Republican party ballots.
Rice works as the Keystone Communities Elm Street manager for DON Services and additionally has given hours of volunteer services to the community.
As a school board member, he sits on five committees and is chairman of the legislative committee. He is a lifelong resident of New Castle.
