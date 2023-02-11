Richard L. Rapone has announced his candidacy for reelection to his fifth four-year term as Lawrence County treasurer.
Rapone’s name will be on the Democratic ballot in the May 16 primary election.
Rapone, 62, of Union Township, has served as the elected county treasurer since 2008. He sits on the Lawrence County Retirement Board, is a member of the County Treasurer’s Association of Pennsylvania and is past president of the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund.
A native of New Castle and a graduate of Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, Rapone during the first part of his career spent 28 years at Penn Power/FirstEnergy, working worked in customer service and credit/collections.
