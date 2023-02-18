Gale E. Measel Jr. has announced his candidacy for Lawrence County commissioner.
Measel is a registered Republican and is running on the Republican ballot for the four-year seat in the May 16 primary.
Measel has been a Lawrence County Republican committeeman for the Neshannock Township second precinct for 46 years, and previously was chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Committee for nine years.
A resident of Neshannock Township, Measel served as an elected township supervisors for 23 years.
He is president and owner of GEM Building Contractors and Developers and other corporations.
