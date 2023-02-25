Jordan Lyles has announced his candidacy for city council in the May 16 primary.
A lifelong city resident with a passion for community service and a strong commitment to improving the lives of New Castle residents, Lyles said he is excited to bring his experience and leadership to the city council.
“I’m running for City Council because I believe in the power of our community and I want to be a catalyst of positive change for our youth,” said Jordan Lyles. “I’m committed to listening to the concerns of New Castle residents and working tirelessly to address the issues that matter most to our city. I have vested interest in the economic growth of downtown.”
Lyles’ platform is focused on promoting economic development in the city, improving public safety, and supporting local businesses. He also plans to prioritize investments in infrastructure and city services, including housing, community programs, and road repairs. He is a downtown business owner of Little Johnny’s 2 and a football coach.
“I believe that by working together we can build a stronger, more vibrant New Castle,” said Lyles. “I’m excited to listen to the voices of our community and work tirelessly to improve the lives of all residents because I love New Castle.”
Lyles can be reached on Facebook or at Jordanlyles32@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.