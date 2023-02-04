Dan Kennedy of Wilmington Township has announced his candidacy for the position of Lawrence County commissioner in the upcoming May 16 primary.
He is seeking the position on the Republican ballot.
A graduate of Neshannock High School, Kennedy has lived in Wilmington Township for nearly 38 years. He currently is a Wilmington Township supervisor and is the township’s director of public works.
He also serves on the New Wilmington Area Business Association Board of directors and is past chairman of the Marti Park recreation board. He and his wife, Debbie Marti Kennedy, have been instrumental in obtaining grants and raising funds for Marti Park and have created many recreational opportunities for community citizens there, including a playground for the handicapped.
