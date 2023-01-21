District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright has announced his candidacy for reelection to his position in District 53-3-1 in Ellwood City.
Cartwright is in his 18th year in the judgeship, and his existing term expires at the end of 2023. He intends to seek reelection to another six-year term. He intends to cross-file on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
An Ellwood City native, he was a practicing attorney for eight years before being elected as district judge in the 2005 election, taking office in 2006.
His district includes the boroughs of Ellwood City, New Beaver, Wampum, Ellport and Enon Valley, and the townships of Wayne, Slippery Rock and Little Beaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.