George Gabriel has announced his candidacy for a seat on the New Castle Area School Board.
A registered Democrat, Gabriel said he intends to cross-file to appear on both ballots in the May 16 Primary Election.
Gabriel is a graduate of New Castle High School and is a lifelong resident of New Castle’s East Side.
He spent his entire career in the education field in the New Castle Area School District, having started as a teacher, then a principal at five schools and working his way up through administration to superintendent.
Gabriel also served six years on the school board after his retirement as district superintendent.
