Jim Constant has announced he is running for New Castle’s city council during the May 16 primary.
Constant, a former independent candidate for mayor and council, said he has returned to his conservative Democratic roots and will be running on the Democratic ballot.
“I believe in leadership that leads by example ready to work with integrity and justice for all,” Constant said. “With your vote you will allow me to serve in the interest of you, the taxpayers of New Castle.”
Constant said he supports the city’s new Home Rule charter form of government and wants to see transparency. He said he wants to serve to help be “the solution to the pollution of harmony” for New Castle.
Constant, a North Hill resident on East Clen Moore Boulevard, previously ran unsuccessful independent bids for mayor in 2019 and for city council in 2021.
