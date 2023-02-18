Brandon Cherozzi has announced his candidacy as a first-time runner for a seat on the New Castle Area School Board.
Cherozzi, 29, is a lifelong resident of New Castle and lives on the city’s East Side.
A registered Democrat, he intends to cross-file on both the Democratic and Republican ballots as a candidate in the May 16 primary.
Cherozzi is a 2012 graduate of New Castle High School and a 2016 graduate of Westminster College. He has a background in human resources, having spent seven years in the human resources department of Giant Eagle.
He currently is a health care recruiter with the Cleveland Clinic.
He said he is seeking election because more young leaders are needed “in all areas of our political landscape,” and to make sure the school district has the most qualified teachers and administrators and that all of the students are treated equally while receiving the best possible public school education.
”Simply put, I want to see every child in our district reach full potential and I want to do anything I can to make that happen,” he said.
