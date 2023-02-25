Jamee Carr has announced her candidacy for a seat on the New Castle Area School Board.
A registered Democrat, Carr intends to cross-file to appear on both ballots in the May 16 primary.
Carr, 38, is a lifelong resident of the city and a 2002 graduate of New Castle High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2006 from West Virginia University and a master’s in education in 2014 from Edinboro University.
She is employed as a program supervisor at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, Inc., a member of UPMC Jameson.
She said she is seeking a seat on the board because she has a child in the district at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center and wants to ensure the district develops confident, continual learners by providing a high-quality education in a safe, supportive environment.
