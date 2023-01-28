Marco A. Bulisco has announced his bid for reelection to the New Castle Area School District Board of Directors.
Bulisco, of 808 Locust Street, is a firefighter at the New Castle Fire Department and is the parent of a student at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center. He also serves of on the Joint Operating Committee for the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Bulisco desires to continue to prioritize school safety and fiscal responsibility as a member of the board.
He intends to cross-file as well.
Bulisco won a November 2021 special election to finish the final two years of the term held by the late Norman Moses.
