Several newly elected and re-elected Lawrence County officials will officially take on or resume their duties Monday when they are sworn into office.
Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, county prothonotary and clerk of courts, was officially elected to her position in the November general election. Klabon-Esoldo had been appointed to the position by Gov. Tom Wolf last year following the retirement of Helen I. Morgan. Klabon-Esoldo is to be sworn in by Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
She is one of several Lawrence County officials who will take the oath of office at a special ceremony at 11 a.m. in Courtroom One in the Lawrence County Government Center, with Motto presiding.
Klabon-Esoldo will be swearing in Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox, who was retained in the November election. She also will administer the oath of office to newly elected District Judge Rick Russo, re-elected District Judge Melissa A. Amodie; newly elected Coroner Richard “R.J.” Johnson; and new commissioners Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel, as well as returning commissioner Dan Vogler; and re-elected county Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge will swear in re-elected controller David Gettings.
According to court administrator Michael Occhibone, other elected officials and dignitaries are extended an invite to attend and observe, including other department heads and elected county officials, and district judges and new mayor-elect Chris Frye.
The proceeding is open to the public.
A reception with cake and coffee will take place after the ceremony on the first floor of the courthouse.
New Castle city officials, including Mayor-elect Chris Frye, will be sworn into office at a special ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday at New Castle Junior/Senior High School. Others taking the oath will be newly elected city council members Pat Cioppa Jr., Bryan Cameron and MaryAnne Gavrile. Council members Thomas Smith and Tim Fulkerson are fulfilling their terms.
Frye will succeed three-term mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, who has served the city for the past 12 years.
Cioppa, Cameron and Gavrile replace William Panella, Paul Stefano and Richard Beshero on council. Panella is being sworn in by a judge earlier in the day as the newly elected city controller.
Newly elected and re-elected school board members were sworn into office during December in their respective school districts.
The New Castle Area School Board includes new members Norman Moses and Tracey Rankin, and re-elected members Stacey Fleo, who is board president; Anna Pascarella and Karen Humphrey. Other board members whose terms were not yet expired are Pat Amabile, Robert Lyles, Mark Panella, and Steve Fornataro.
New Laurel School Board new members are Justin Kirkwood, Bobby Dicks, Korie Enscoe and Jim McGee. Mike Parker was re-elected. The board also includes Lance Nimmo, Stephen Sickafuse, Jeff Hammerschmidt and Kevin Patterson.
The newly elected members of the Mohawk Area School Board are Sherry Patton and Ed Retort Jr., and re-elected members are Mark Hiler, James McKim and Mark Solley. The rest of the board is comprised of Gary Kwolek, Frank Monteleone, James Capalbo and Steve Cardella.
Members of the Neshannock Township School Board elected in November are Kelly Corey, Autumn Schachern, Matt Allison, Mark Hasson and Michael Vatter. Other members are Karen Houk, Sam Fiorante and David Antuono, who is the board president.
Shenango Area School Board members elected or re-elected in November were Sam Biasucci, Albert Burick Jr., Randy Angelucci, Merle A. Glass who is board president, John Colella and Jeana Colella. Other members are Denise Palkovich, Monica Rich and Michael Miloser.
The Union Area School Board has no newly elected members. Re-elected were Elizabeth Ann Sylvester, Robert C. Mrozek, John S. Pacella, Michael F. Hink, and John A. Bertolino, who is president. Other members are Donald Friend, Debra Allebach, Arin Biondi and Roxanne Exposito.
New or re-elected members of the Wilmington Area School Board are Kathryn “Kathy” Riley, Carol Shaw Harris, Juliana Ochs, Vanessa M. Russo and Nancy Phillips. Other members are Lynn Foltz, board president, David Dawson and Joseph Goodge. There is a vacancy on the board.
The Ellwood City Area School Board’s newly elected and re-elected members are Jennifer Tomon, Jean Biehls, Erica Sutkowski Gray, Gary Rozanski, and Leroy J. Cortez. Other board members are Mike Neupauer, Renee Pitrelli, Barbara Wilson and Jennifer Tomon.
dwachter@ncnewsonline.commbasileo@ncnewsonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.