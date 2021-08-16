Pennsylvania's elected leaders are speaking out and urging less finger-pointing on policy and more action on immediately protecting Americans, activists and leaders targeted by the Taliban.
Both U.S. senators from Pennsylvania, Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, as well as U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly issued news releases Sunday and Monday. Kelly's district includes Lawrence, Butler, Mercer, Erie and Crawford counties.
"Our Afghan friends who have been fighting side by side with Americans against the Taliban for nearly two decades are once again living under tyranny and the lives of U.S. citizens who remain in the country are at great risk," Kelly said. "While the temptation is to debate the failures of our policy regarding the stability of Afghanistan, our highest priority should be the safe evacuation of American citizens and our allies that are in grave danger as the Taliban takeover threatens their very lives. America has always been united any time we’ve faced a crisis or tragedy. That time has come again.”
Kelly said he, like many Americans, agreed U.S. troops needed to be withdrawn from the country.
"The problem is that he carried out the withdrawal irresponsibly and in a manner that led to the collapse of the Afghan government in a matter of days," Kelly said in a separate Monday statement.
Kelly also noted the "sobering reminder" of the country's capital city, Kabul, being taken back over by the Taliban so close to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Casey urged the immediate priority should be extending safety to Afghan allies, particularly women's rights activists, leaders and human rights defenders targeted by the Taliban.
"Once we have secured a safe evacuation for as many of our allies as possible, Congress should conduct a full review of mistakes made in Afghanistan over the course of 20 years,” he said.
Toomey called the events nothing short of a tragedy, but called into question the U.S. government's decision on how it would withdraw troops.
"The miscalculation to rapidly withdraw our forces to meet symbolic rather than strategic deadlines has created a rapidly unfolding humanitarian disaster that will lead to only more pain and suffering for the people of Afghanistan," Toomey said. "It’s incumbent upon the United States to ensure a swift and safe evacuation of American citizens, along with our Afghan partners fleeing the Taliban.”
