On Tuesday, Lawrence County will dedicate a parcel of land where a community of Quakers lived.
One man, though, is remembering the site as the place where eight forgotten men died.
Rich Schenker’s father was one of five men killed on July 6, 1964, in a blast at the now-defunct American Cyanamid explosives plant on Route 551 between Mt. Jackson and Edinburg. In all, 11 men died in three separate accidents at that plant before it was closed in 1972.
Last year, Schenker saw his five-year effort to erect a memorial to those victims come to fruition when a plaque was erected at Mount Jackson Community Park. Since then, he’s been working to do the same for those who died in 1907, 1908 and 1912 explosions at the Burton Powder Company, a forerunner of American Cyanamid located near the Mahoning Township Quaker Falls park that county officials will dedicate Tuesday.
The park gets its name from a village established by the Quakers in the early 19th century and abandoned around 1920. In addition to a 50-foot waterfall, the area includes a cemetery and the remains of some of the village’s buildings.
It’s been Schenker’ quest, though, to remind residents that the Burton Powder Plant and the eight men who lost their lives there also are part of the area’s history. On Tuesday, those who attend the park dedication will see a newly erected plaque, similar to the one in Mount Jackson, that he spearheaded.
“Burton has never been acknowledged down there,” said Schenker, who also worked at American Cyanamid. “There is a little plaque. When you walk in, it’s straight in, before you go around the one trail there. It’s got a little thing on it that says ‘Burton Powder’ but it doesn’t say much.”
He felt there should be more.
“They were a part of Cyanamid, but nobody knew it at the time,” he said. “That was the beginning of it, back in the ‘20s. Nowadays, if somebody gets run over with a car, they’ve got a plaque on the side of the road. But we do nothing for these guys.
“I gain nothing for doing this. But I just thought, ‘Well, I did this for the guys for Cyanamid, these guys should be recognized, too.”
The site of the powder plant is not part of the 180-acre park that will be dedicated Tuesday.
“They need to go back in further for Quakertown, and back in for Burton Powder,” he said. “The way I understand it, when the money comes around, they’re going to go back there and clear more.”
Indeed, the county is acquiring an adjoining tract of 58-acres that is considered to be Quaker Falls South, which is north of the county’s acquired land off Route 224. That parcel was the site of an archeological dig by a Youngstown State University professor 30 years ago.
Burton Powder Company, which manufactured black powder, was founded by Job Burton, who in December 1903 acquired 20 acres on which he erected 40 buildings for his plant, according to Schenker’s research. Sixty more acres were added a few years later.
An April 8, 1907, explosion claimed the lives of Jack Cain, Issac Cowander and John Mackey. The blast occurred in the corning mill, where lump explosives passed through large rolling mills to be ground into fine powder.
The corning mill was the site of a second deadly explosion on Aug. 29, 1908, that killed Mike Lazach, Joe Gruber and John Radovich.
On April 4, 1912, a third blast erupted in the black powder press room, killing Andre Kurzic and Mike Morris.
These 11 men’s names are on the plaque Schenker erected at the Quaker Falls site. In addition, one of the park’s informational displays also tells visitors about Burton.
Burton eventually opened a second facility to manufacture dynamite sticks, but both it and the powder works were purchased in 1917 by the Grasselli Chemical Co. in New Castle. Later, the Burton property near Quaker Falls was closed and the property sold.
In 1928, DuPont purchased Grasselli and two years later, Joe Burton’s nephew, Joe S. Burton Sr. — who had been running Grasselli — left the company and started his own explosives plant near Edinburg. Four years later, that plant became American Cyanamid.
Schenker plans to attend Tuesday’s 2 p.m. ribbon cutting for Quaker Falls, and he hopes Burton Powder works will be remembered during the ceremony.
Either way, he sees his mission to honor 19 men who died in blasts at two county explosives plants as fulfilled. and he’s got no other quests lined up.
“That’s it,” he said. “I’m done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.