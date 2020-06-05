Eight graduate from Project Search

It was a different kind of graduation, with masked students standing in front of their vehicles, their families inside them waiting to cheer them on, under Wednesday’s warm evening sunlight.
A staff of 10 people gathered outside of UPMC Jameson Hospital’s former school of nursing Wednesday to make dreams come true for 10 students who completed Project Search, a high school-to-internship program that helps to train students and place them in jobs.
For Sriyia Revis, 20, it’s been a year of excitement and challenges, and her graduation from the program Wednesday night topped it all off.
She was one of eights students who graduated from the high school transition-to-work program offered jointly through Cray Youth and Family Services and UPMC Jameson Hospital at the hospital, to gain experience with a possible vocation she would like to pursue. She chose health care, with aspirations to train further to become a nurse’s aide in a nursing home.
The state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation continues to work with the individuals after their graduation to help them find work.
This was the third year for Project Search, which is open to students between ages 18 and 21 who are intellectually challenged or who deal with autism. The program serves Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties.
Each of those graduating received a professional portfolio, a hardback yearbook of their class, and a goodie bag, and Pizza Joe’s donated a large pizza, a 2-liter bottle of pop and a large bag of chips for each of them to share with their families as a celebration.
“It was exciting,” Revis said, “and I was nervous.”
After the ceremony, she passed around an autograph dog for all of the teachers and course administrators to sign as a remembrance. She was hugged by a family member as it turned into an emotional event for her.
Revis, of Aliquippa, was living in New Castle in her high school years and went from New Castle High School to and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. Her research teacher there, Renee Young, connected her with Don Kemerer, Cray’s executive director, and Colleen Byler, Project Search special education teacher, and they got her into the program. During Revis’ schooling, she gave birth to a baby boy, King Revis, on Feb. 21, but she perservered through the course. When she was due to return to the classroom, the coronavirus restrictions were in place and she was forced to finish her work online.
“We did three internships,” she said. “I got out of it more confidence and learned how to be around a crowd of people. I thought it was interesting because there were a lot of things we could do inside the hospital, interacting with the patients. That was way before the coronavirus came.”
Project Search serves students from Mohawk, Wilmington, Neshannock, Lincoln, New Castle, Beaver and Western Beaver schools.
The students participate in three, 10-week internships of their choice, in various departments throughout the hospital system. This year, the UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute, medical imaging, the pain clinic, human resources and volunteer services were added as new internship sites.
In the classroom — which because of COVID-19 turned into online learning this spring — the students learned how to prepare a resume, organize a portfolio and perform other life skills lessons that will help them to become independent.
Lawrence County Mental Health/Development Services, the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and Vocational Psychological Services all are partners in the program, which is run internationally.
Kemerer said the students through the coronavirus pandemic have been working virtually, from home learning about life skills.
“The life skills teachers then will go out between now and August to help them find jobs,” he said, adding, “It’s not meant to be a school, it’s intended to be a work experience for them.”
