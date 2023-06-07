Eight seniors from the Lawrence County high schools have been awarded scholarships by the Jack Butz Humanitarian Scholarship Foundation.
The annual awards are given in memory of Jack Butz, a local businessman and humanitarian, who owned Butz Flowers for many years.
Butz started these scholarships, and his goal was to build up the fund to give students attending Lawrence County high schools an opportunity to make a difference in their communities and the world.
The awards are based on assessments in various categories: essay, scholarship, financial need, and interviews with the scholarship committee members. There is a major emphasis on humanitarian or community service contributions.
The top place winner for 2023 is Elia Rae McKnight of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. Elia was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Slippery Rock University to major in education.
The second-place winner, Camdyn Cole of Neshannock High School, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Her plan is to attend Geneva College to major in education.
The third-place winner, Mia Rose Pisano of Shenango High School, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship. She plans to attend Butler County Community College and study physics.
The remaining Butz Scholarship recipients each received a $1,000 scholarship. They are: Alexandra Geralynn Herr, a senior at Laurel, who plans to attend Westminster College to study nursing; Madylin Maron McCommons, a senior at Ellwood City Lincoln, who plans to attend Grove City College and study pre-law; Tamiyah Jontrice Kimmel, a senior at New Castle who will enroll in the Jameson Hospital School of Nursing; Ava Shearer, a senior at Wilmington High School, who plans to attend Westminster College to study biology; and Kendall Preuhs of Union High School, who plans to study psychology at the University of Akron.
The students have been individually recognized at their high schools’ senior awards assemblies.
The fund is under the supervision of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. Each county high school selects one senior who best demonstrates the ideals of humanitarianism and community service. The students are then interviewed by the Butz Scholarship Committee. Committee members are Dr. Michael Hink, chairman; Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler; Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa; Debbie Lynch; Laurie Seminara; and Alice Otto Sacherich.
