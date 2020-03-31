As the coronavirus epidemic continues and families remain out of work, the New Castle Area School District is ramping up its efforts to feed the masses, in partnership with volunteers and a local church community.
The school district two weeks ago had established five locations in the community where district children could pick up free breakfasts and lunches. The number of those locations as of Monday has tripled, according to Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
Also two weeks ago, the district started serving free hot dinners as curbside pickups to any families who wanted them, three evenings a week. Contributions for the dinners from business and private sources have been pouring in, and the numbers being distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays have increased from 500 to 600, DeBlasio said.
“We’ve had quite a few donations,” she said.
On Friday, Mark Mangino, former renowned college football coach, and his wife, Mary Jane, both New Castle High School alumni, donated funds to pay for all of the supplies for 600 handout dinners. The fare included fettuccini alfredo, peas and a breadstick.
Future promised donations are from Augustine’s Pizza, Subway, and other food service companies, DeBlasio said.
The dinners are being prepared in the New Castle Area School District cafeteria under the supervision of Jeremy Bergman, district food service director. Members of the Victory Family Church of Cranberry and other volunteers from the schools and community are helping with the packing and distribution and with recruiting donations of food.
An average of 200 cars a night line up for the food giveaways, with multiple people per car. The dinners are given out from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the back of New Castle High School. Families are limited to four dinners so there is enough food to serve as many people as possible.
“Businesses have been making incredible contributions and donations,” Bergman commented. In addition to preparing the lunches and breakfasts for students, he is helping to choose the menus three nights a week and overseeing his staff and volunteers in cooking of the dinners for distribution.
He estimated that the cost to provide one night of dinners for 600 people is about $1,500.
His workers have been conscientious about wearing gloves at all times, and after receiving a shipment of masks last week from Amazon, “we are wearing full masks, 140 percent now,” he said.
“It’s growing all the time,” DeBlasio said of the effort. “We ran out the other night.”
She and Bergman estimated that at least 4,100 dinners have been served so far.
Victory Family Church leader John Owens, the local church pastor, also is now handing out bags of groceries two times a week, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, to families at curbside from New Castle High School.
According to Owens, the contents of the grocery bags are coming from an assortment of vendors, including Walmart, Pepsi, Sysco, Utz Snacks, FritoLay, and 412 Food Rescue, a Pittsburgh agency that redirects fresh, healthy food from going to landfills to serving.
“It’s been pretty phenomenal,” Owens said. “We have prior relationships with some of these companies, but people also have been contacting us.”
He noted that some volunteers from the Walmart management turned out to help with carrying the dinners to the cars.
Sysco and 412 Food have been delivering trucks every day, he said. The grocery bag distribution started at Victory Family Church’s home location in Cranberry, where it gave out 275 bags on Saturday.
Today will be the first day that they will give out the bags in New Castle, “and we will have at least 250 bags of groceries,” Owens said.
“After we get past this coronavirus thing, it sure would be nice to keep this whole thing going,” he said, of feeding the community. “I hope we can stay together a little bit longer after we get on the other side of this, to continue to work together to serve.”
DeBlasio pointed out that a weekend backpack feeding program called the New Castle Bread Basket Program, that the district had implemented previously, also is continuing, two times a month. That is in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Food Bank.
Tabitha Marino, elementary principal, coordinates that program, which involves the packing of about 200 boxes of food for students who might not have any other food on any given weekend. The idea is to provide kid-friendly foods that they can open and easily eat, that are shelf-stable (needing no refrigeration), and are non-peanut items.
