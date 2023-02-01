Future Business Leaders of America students from the Neshannock Township School District recently attended the Region 2 FBLA Regional Leadership Conference.
A total of 95 FBLA students from the district attended the event at the Park Inn in West Middlesex on Jan. 10.
The students heard business knowledge and experiences from a panel of judges, and guest speakers from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and O’Neill Coffee.
The students competed in competitive events at the conference, with 64 students earning first, second or third place. Of those students, 30 scored high enough to qualify for the State Leadership Conference in April in Hershey.
Those who qualified for the state competition include: Alayna DeCarbo (first, business ethics); Sophia Stroia and Emma Wilt (first, introduction to public speaking); Sophia Tinstman (first, introduction to public speaking); Jackie Morrone, Gia Prossen and Landry Anderton (first, introduction to social media strategy); Mary Morelli (first, public speaking); Dove Corrette-Bennett and Chloe Maalouf (first, publication design); Sophia Covelli, Juliana Medure and Ella Stroia (first, sales presentation); Adrienne Gierlach and Mara Medure (second, introduction to business presentation); Kaitlyn Fries, Lyle Fries and Rylah Watts (first, hospitality and event management); Mark Daughterty (first, introduction to business procedures); Aleena Frengel and Aubrie Ragone (first, introduction to event planning); Aadyson Sumner (first, introduction to financial health); Zach Presnar, Jake Rynd and Nathan Rynd (first, sports and entertainment management); Mason Ligoure (first, supply chain management); Mikaila Measel (second, introduction to business communication); Gracie Nicholson (second, introduction to business procedures); Michael Melaragno (second, personal finance) and Jackson Latta (third, introduction to financial math).
Wilmington approves personnel matters
The Wilmington Area School Board approved personnel matters during its January voting meeting.
The board approved the resignation of security guard Sean Swartz and the retirement of paraprofessional Beth Schneider. Their last days are April 14.
Dawn Serafino, who was serving as a 10-month guidance secretary, was moved to a half-time guidance and half-time district office secretary, for 12 months, retroactive to Dec. 1, which results in a wage increase of $1.96 per hour.
Ian Sullivan was retroactively hired as the boys seventh and eighth grade basketball coach, for this basketball season, for $5,000. The resignation of assistant tennis coach Lori Cox was also approved.
The substitute call-out stipend for the 2022-23 school year was increased from $3,500 to $4,000.
A special presentation was held for the school board for School Board Appreciation Month.
One student from each grade level spoke on what the school board represents, using the acronym “Wilmington,” with each letter representing something different, according to Director of Educational Services Brandon Phillian.
The students then gave each board member a special Wilmington blanket.
Neshannock hires new teacher
The Neshannock Township school board, in October, hired Mary Fleming as the new family and consumer science teacher for Neshannock Junior-Senior High.
She previously worked for the Sharon City School District, Mohawk Area School District and former Youth Development Center in New Castle.
Fleming currently lives in Neshannock, and has different activities and recipes planned for her students, including the possibility of starting a culinary arts club for the high school.
Shenango hires new teacher
The Shenango Area School District recently hired Marissa Glover as a special education teacher at a salary of $63,297 a year.
