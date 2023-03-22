The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center joint operating committee voted to terminate Sydney Michael Solomon, as the collision repair instructor, during its March meeting.
Solomon was previously hired in October.
Director Leonard Rich said since this was a personnel matter, he is unable to comment on why Solomon was terminated.
There are 10 collision repair students this school year. Auto tech instructor John Goebel had been teaching the collision repair students before Solomon was hired.
The JOC approved a settlement of $11,553 against JUUL Labs, the company known for making vape products.
A memorandum of understanding was approved with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Career and Technical Education for participation in the BCTE Technical Assistance Program.
The goal of the program is to increase academic and occupational achievement and success for all technical center students.
Shenango
The Shenango Area school board agreed to create a part-time armed security position for the district during its March meeting.
The board subsequently agreed to hire James Walker at $22 per hour.
Chad Christopher was hired as football varsity assistant coach for $3,266 following the resignation of Vinny Nerti.
Social studies teacher Michael Othites will retire at the end of this school year.
Union
The Union Area school board accepted the retirement of high school math and computer science teacher Anne McGowan, effective June 1.
She also resigned from her role as head cross country coach, effective March 3.
This action was done during the board’s March meeting.
The board approved a $120,000 bid with YESCO, the district’s special education plan from 2023-26 and the resignation of paraprofessional Sarah Richard effective March 17.
The contract with YESCO is to replace the football stadium lights with LED lights, with a wireless control system. Install work will be done over the summer.
Members of the district U Belong Club! raised $858 for Special Olympics and recently participated in the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge Feb. 25 at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, which benefited Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
The club is comprised of both general and special education students. It meets once a month and brings those students together to eat lunch and participate in a themed activity.
In February, the elementary student council organized a cereal donation drive, in which the school collected over 200 boxes of cereal, which were donated to families in need within the district, the City Rescue Mission and Arise.
Before donating the cereal, a domino train with the cereal boxes through the hallways was created as a fun STEM activity.
