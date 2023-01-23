Dr. Lorree Houk added another title to her resume.
After being hired as the Mohawk Area School District superintendent, Houk was appointed as superintendent-of-record at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Every year, the superintendent-of-record is switched between the eight participating school districts, with this year being Mohawk.
Houk’s predecessor, Dr. Michael Leitera, held the position before resigning, effective Feb. 17, to be the chief executive officer at the Pennsylvania Distance Learning Charter School in Sewickley.
The superintendent-of-record assists the joint operating committee and LCCTC building director, Leonard Rich, with strategic planning and updates.
Ellwood hires teacher
The Ellwood City Area School Board hired Christopher Ludwick as a technology education teacher during a special meeting Thursday.
He will make $63,695 a year. This hire files a vacancy from October.
The board also accepted the retirement of Jonica Walters, who was the district’s gifted programming coordinator.
Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley said contractors, who are working on renovation work at Perry Lower Intermediate School, are working on reinforcing the walls for the new chillers that will put in place at the building.
