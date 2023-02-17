The Ellwood City Area School Board approved the hiring of a gifted education provider.
During its Feb. 9 meeting, the district approved an agreement with Pittsburgh-based KeySolution Staffing to provide services commensurate with the position of gifted education coordinator, retroactive to Feb. 1, to run through the end of the 2022-23 school year.
The cost is $75 per hour. Under the agreement, KeySolution employees will work with the district’s gifted program faculty and students, much like a gifted education coordinator would.
The district has around 30 gifted students total, with that number shrinking to around 22 for the next school year.
The board also approved change orders of $82,517 for the ongoing Perry Lower Intermediate School renovation project.
The change orders involve HVAC work, patch and seal work for walls in the corridor, library stack shelving and new wall work.
The board approved the tenure of Perry Lower Intermediate Title I reading teacher Amanda Kirkham, as Kirkham has completed six successful semesters.
Laurel
Drs. Maria and Thomas Mezzanotte were recognized by the Laurel School Board with the district’s February Pride and Promise award, during its Feb. 8 meeting, for their donation of gift cards to each school for needy families at Christmas.
The board approved an agreement with ProCare Therapy wfor the placement of a substitute speech teacher at an hourly rate of $93.50, effective through May 1.
Mohawk
The Mohawk Area School Board voted to renew the district’s occupational therapy services contract with Capable Kids LLC for the 2023-24 school year and an agreement with Elizabeth Appadoo as an independent contracted school psychologist.
Union
The board approved a new agreement with the district’s two non-contracted employees, the accounts payable clerk and assistant business manager. Wages will increase by three percent as part of the agreement.
The board also agreed to allow the business manager to place up to $650,000 in a 12 to 20 month CD at First Commonwealth Bank.
